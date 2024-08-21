WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$279.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$273.00 to C$279.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$254.50.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$224.00 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$230.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$216.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

