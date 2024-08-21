WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Set at C$255.00 by National Bankshares

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has been given a C$255.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Up 0.5 %

WSP Global stock opened at C$224.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$216.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$174.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current year.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.