Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 29,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,305,000. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 364,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 253,761 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after buying an additional 204,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

