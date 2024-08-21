Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 161,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 37,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Xander Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$922,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About Xander Resources
Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xander Resources
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.