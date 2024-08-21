Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 161,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 37,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$922,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

