XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $6.94

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.17. XPeng shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 1,368,167 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.49.

XPeng Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 872,160 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in XPeng by 212.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $41,993,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,336,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

