Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Yatsen updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Yatsen Stock Performance

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -2.80. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yatsen from $4.70 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

