Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) to Issue $0.20 Semi-Annual Dividend

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Yiren Digital Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE YRD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 4,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,244. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $418.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
