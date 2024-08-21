Yiren Digital Ltd. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

NYSE YRD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $415.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $205.93 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on YRD

Yiren Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.