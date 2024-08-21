Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Announces Earnings Results

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:YRD opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

