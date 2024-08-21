Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CSX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,430,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.