ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Increases Dividend to $0.93 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a payout ratio of -61.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to earn ($2.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -45.3%.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. 538,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

