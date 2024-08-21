ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 2.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $22.80. 3,575,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,109,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 479.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 638.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,397,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,715 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,383,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $5,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

