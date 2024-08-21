Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $67,694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on ZION shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

