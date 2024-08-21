Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.8 %

Zscaler stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $259.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day moving average is $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -386.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.