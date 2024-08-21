ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

NYSE ZTO opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

