ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 7,685 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,088,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $169.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $385.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

