1,079 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

WSO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $480.93. 5,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.