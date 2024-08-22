10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,257,000 after acquiring an additional 553,053 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,388,000 after buying an additional 446,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.1 %

TXG stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TXG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.