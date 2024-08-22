1,102 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth $6,644,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,986,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.
Solventum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
