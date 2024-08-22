1,102 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth $6,644,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,986,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Solventum

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.