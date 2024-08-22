12,093 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 183,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

