152,623 Shares in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 152,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYFI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,683,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $13,107,000.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

