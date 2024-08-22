15,452 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,452 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

