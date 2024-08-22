1,547 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $349.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.04. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $353.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total value of $968,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total value of $968,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,266 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,580. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

