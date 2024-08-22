1,749 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 875,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,825 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chewy from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 150.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

