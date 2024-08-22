1,749 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2024

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 875,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,825 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chewy from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 150.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.