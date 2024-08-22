1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Announces Earnings Results

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.83) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter.

EFSH stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. 1847 has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $234.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

