1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Announces Earnings Results

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.83) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter.
1847 Price Performance
EFSH stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. 1847 has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $234.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.
About 1847
