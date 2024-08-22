1,865 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in AON by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,864,000 after purchasing an additional 343,635 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.
AON Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.16. 28,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.15. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AON Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
