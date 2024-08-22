19,144 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -308.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $66,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,243,194 shares of company stock worth $344,573,071. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.