2,025 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BURL stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,956. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $274.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.53.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

