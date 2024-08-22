2,200 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,758,000 after purchasing an additional 428,276 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 876.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 428,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 384,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $144.84.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

