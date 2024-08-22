280 Shares in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 13.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 13.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Trading Down 0.4 %

ITOCY stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. ITOCHU Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

