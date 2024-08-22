2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading 6.3% Higher

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.84. Approximately 1,657,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,872,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 114,524 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.