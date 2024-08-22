3,028 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Loews by 244.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $83.54.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

