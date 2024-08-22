3,668 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,386,004. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.32. 498,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

