3,685 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 61,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,014. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

