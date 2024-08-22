4,755 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 14,616.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 481.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 56,627 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 483,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 406,958 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.18. 10,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,818. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.72. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

