4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 5,735.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,358,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,847 shares of company stock worth $777,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

FDMT stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

