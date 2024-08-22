5,946 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $109,630,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after acquiring an additional 937,149 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,519,000 after acquiring an additional 547,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 537,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,625. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

