648 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000.

NYSEARCA:XSVN opened at $48.97 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

