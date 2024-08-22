7,810 Shares in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

