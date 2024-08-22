783 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.