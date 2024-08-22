95,223 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

