Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 4.3 %

AADI opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a negative net margin of 288.72%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,415 shares of company stock worth $76,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

