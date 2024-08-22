Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $38.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,260,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock worth $76,151. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

