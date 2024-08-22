Aaron Bishop Sells 19,820 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total transaction of C$665,555.60.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$33.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.27. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. The stock has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.80.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Articles

