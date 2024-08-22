Aaron Bishop Sells 19,820 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total transaction of C$665,555.60.
AltaGas Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$33.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.27. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. The stock has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.07%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
