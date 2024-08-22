Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,330 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

