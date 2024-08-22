Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,650,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of AON by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,430,000 after buying an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $338.01 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.75 and a 200 day moving average of $306.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

