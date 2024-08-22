Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,603 KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRMD. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,951,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 230,517 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRMD. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 38.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

