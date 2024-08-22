Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,103,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 117,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 40,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $135.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

