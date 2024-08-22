Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.64. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $182.53.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

