Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

